PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731 | Kärcher

Extremely powerful cleaning, suitable for both manual and mechanical cleaning and ideal for applications in food-processing companies and the food industry: the PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731 from Kärcher. Highly effective and at the same time gentle on materials, the kitchen cleaner removes animal or vegetable fat and protein residues from practically any surface in, for example, butcher's shops, bakeries or large kitchens. Stainless steel and plastic surfaces are cleaned of grease and proteins just as reliably as tiled floors and walls, cold storage rooms and machines such as extractor hoods and conveyor belts. Even heavily soiled utensils such as barbecue and smoking skewers are powerfully cleaned. Our PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731 is free of fragrances and dyes, effective at any temperature and washes off without leaving residue.