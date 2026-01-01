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    Roller brush 500 soft | Kärcher

    Two cylindrical blue brushes with dense bristles, standing upright on a white background.

    Roller brush 500 soft

    Part number: 4.762-623.0

    Soft brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). Ideal for glass and solar power installation cleaning. Easy quick-change system and secure mounting on drive.
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