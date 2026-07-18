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    SurfacePro Glass Cleaner CA 40 R eco!perform | Kärcher

    Kärcher SurfacePro glass cleaner bottle with blue cap, featuring product details and eco performance icons on the label.

    SurfacePro Glass Cleaner CA 40 R eco!perform

    Part number: 6.295-687.0

    Ready-to-use, alcohol-based glass cleaner that dries quickly and streak-free. Also suitable for gentle cleaning of plastic surfaces. With EU Ecolabel certification.
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