SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 R eco!perform | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-686.0Ready to use surface cleaner for manual application. Dries quickly and streak-free. Up to 40 applications per spray head.
Packaging size (l)
0.5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
12
pH value
9
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
302 x 187 x 244
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas