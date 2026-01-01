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    SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 R eco!perform | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner bottle with blue liquid, labelled "Professional" and featuring eco-friendly certifications.

    SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 R eco!perform

    Part number: 6.295-686.0

    Ready to use surface cleaner for manual application. Dries quickly and streak-free. Up to 40 applications per spray head.
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