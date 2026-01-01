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    VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841 | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher RM 841 detergent container with label detailing product information, featuring a white cap.

    VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841

    Part number: 6.295-419.0

    Acidic cleaner concentrate for wash halls and tiles quickly and effectively removes limescale, grease, wax and detergent residues as well as rust traces from all acid-resistant surfaces.
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