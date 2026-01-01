VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841 | Kärcher

For deep cleaning and everyday maintenance cleaning of tiled wash halls and car wash gantries with high-pressure cleaners or spray units: the VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841 from Kärcher. The acidic cleaner quickly and effectively removes stubborn limescale, oil, grease and rust deposits as well as detergent and wax residues from all acid-resistant surfaces. The pleasant and fresh-smelling detergent is free from NTA, mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons, and the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. Thanks to its fast oil/water separating properties, RM 841 is also easily separable.