Our Kärcher rental equipment is there when you need it.For as long as you want. It offers the optimal solution for short-term jobs such as winter service and garden maintenance or for one-off cleaning tasks like street cleaning after celebrations and festivals. Our rental equipment is also perfect as a short-term replacement or seasonal extension to the fleet.

A demand-driven fleet offers many advantages: the right machine is always available and very economical to use. No repairs, no investment costs, no storage or maintenance requirements. Genuine sustainability in an efficient cleaning business.

Maximum choice – maximum flexibility

Our portfolio has a selection of professional machines of all sizes and performance classes. We offer the right rental equipment, along with compatible accessories, for all requirements. Our rental equipment can be equipped to meet your requirements and specially configured for the task at hand. Our modern fleet includes machines in mint condition and equipped with reliable Kärcher technology.

Transparent, cost-saving and without compromises

Nothing is impossible. From one-off short-term rental through to the attractive fixed rental payment - almost anything is possible. Only rent for as long as necessary. Flexible rental periods enable maximum efficiency, full cost control and sustainable management. No long downtimes, no tied-up capital, no gradual loss in value, no unnecessary investment costs. Just greater financial leeway. Give yourself the freedom to simply exchange a machine during operation. Because many machines are also available at short notice.

Full use – but risk-free

No nasty surprises: our rental machines are impeccably clean and fully serviced when handed over to you. All machines are always ready for use and come with our all-in service package. Typical for Kärcher. In the know: there is also a thorough briefing for every machine. So that as a professional you can take advantage of the full potential of the machine. Safely and risk-free.