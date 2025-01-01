More time for the enjoyable things in life: the smart RCV 3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner takes over the floor cleaning. The RCV 3 robot systematically and independently cleans your hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry dirt is reliably transported into the built-in waste container by the rotating brush, the side brush for the edges, and the fan. Where needed, the RCV 3 doesn't just vacuum, but can also damp mop your hard floors. As the battery capacity decreases, the RCV 3 can regularly charge itself and, after the work is done, it always returns to the charging station. Via the app, the device will automatically create a map of the rooms by detecting the surroundings using built-in LIDAR navigation. Individual cleaning parameters can be set for every room - simply select which rooms should be vacuumed, mopped or not cleaned. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling and you can use a preset individual schedule or press a button on the device to start your cleaning. Voice output of the device will provide the most important information and status.

Wet mopping For even better cleaning results, the RCV 3 can also damp mop. If needed, use the wiping unit with microfibre cloth, fill the fresh water tank and you are ready to go. The RCV 3 cleaning robot can either be used for dry cleaning only, for wet mopping only, or with both options together in combined cleaning mode. Precise navigation LiDAR sensors on the RCV 3 allow it to have precise room recording and create detailed mapping for safe cleaning. With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the RCV 3 scans your rooms and thus has the best maps to navigate safely and reliably through rooms, even in the dark. Fall sensors The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 3 from falling down steps or drops. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the robot receives a signal, triggering it to turn around. Data protection and updates Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements are met. The entire data transfer between the Home Robots app and your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop runs via a cloud to servers located in Germany only. Regular updates improve and extend the performance of the robotic vacuum cleaner and app. This also means the security of the system is constantly updated to match current specifications. Voice output Always well informed: the RCV 3 uses voice output to provide important information and share the current status. If the RCV 3 robotic vacuum cleaner needs help or a service, it will mostly tell you via voice output. Convenient app control with WLAN The app can be used to adapt many of the settings to match individual preferences. Using the app, you can configure the RCV 3 cleaning robot and control it from any location. Even if you're not at home. Information about the current device status and a display showing the current cleaning progress is available via the app. Precise mapping with versatile customisation options The app can store multiple maps for multiple floors. It is possible to define zones where you do not wish the robot to go. Definition of selected areas which are to be cleaned multiple times, cleaned using an intensive cleaning mode or mopped with more water. Adjustment of cleaning parameters Definition of different cleaning parameters in the app, for individual areas of rooms (e.g. suction power, water volume or number of cleans per surface). Timer program You can schedule cleaning times and create cleaning plans via the app. The RCV 3 independently starts cleaning journeys based on scheduled dates and times.