    White Kärcher robot vacuum cleaner with circular design, docking station, and visible power button on top.

    Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function

    RCV 3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.269-621.0

    The smart RCV 3 comes with precise LiDAR navigation and convenient app control to fully customise your cleaning routine. The machine also has a wiping function for hard surfaces.

