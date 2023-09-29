The SOFT, MEDIUM or HARD pressure stages as well as the detergent mode which are set by turning the Vario Power spray lance are transferred directly to the display of the high-pressure gun. This way the user always knows in what mode he is currently working. The display is easy to read in all weather conditions and ensures greater control and safety when cleaning. The Quick Connect adapter of the trigger gun makes it suitable for all Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.