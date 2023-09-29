SH 3 suction hose

3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.

The suction hose is suitable for all K 1 to K 7 Kärcher pressure washers and enables water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers to be sucked up.

Features and benefits
Simply for suction
  • Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
  • Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 250 x 60
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia