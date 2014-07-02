Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included)
Addition of spray agent to the high pressure jet. For paint stripping, rust removal and descaling. Assembly on spray lance instead of high-pressure nozzle.Without water flow regulation
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment fits on the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle). With flow control.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,3