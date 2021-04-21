Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1
The upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1 impresses with a patented centrifugal coupling, 3-way filter system, tool-free brush replacement and time-saving power cable quick-change system.
With a large working width of 300 mm, our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1 is also ideal for cleaning larger areas – whether in the retail trade, showrooms, hotel sector and restaurants or many other applications. Also edges, rails and small alcoves are cleaned effortlessly, quickly and intensively using a removable suction tube with stretchable suction hose. Innovative equipment details, such as the patented centrifugal coupling, which automatically releases the roller if the brush is blocked with dirt, or the automatic brush release, which prevents deformation of the brush strips as well as damage to the carpet in idle position, are proof of the clever and safe machine concept. Two sturdy hinges between the brush head and suction part, as well as the sliding plate made from high-quality plastic, are representative of our high quality claim. The handling is also comfortable: If required, the brush can be easily replaced without the need for any tools. And even the power cable can be replaced during servicing without any prior knowledge thanks to the quick-change system.
Features and benefits
Manual roller brush adjustmentThanks to the height adjustment, the roller brush can be adjusted to any carpet pile height.
Brush replacement without toolsRapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools.
Quick-change system for power cableTime- and cost-saving replacement of power cable without any prior knowledge.
Patented centrifugal coupling
- For a longer lifetime: the innovative patented centrifugal coupling protects the whole brush head from being overloaded, thereby avoiding high service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (cm)
|30
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|193 / 19,3
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|5,5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|340 x 310 x 1215
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
- filter foam: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Height-adjustable handle
- Protection class: II
Videos
Accessories
Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1
The upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1 impresses with a patented centrifugal coupling, 3-way filter system, tool-free brush replacement and time-saving power cable quick-change system.
With a large working width of 300 mm, our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1 is also ideal for cleaning larger areas – whether in the retail trade, showrooms, hotel sector and restaurants or many other applications. Also edges, rails and small alcoves are cleaned effortlessly, quickly and intensively using a removable suction tube with stretchable suction hose. Innovative equipment details, such as the patented centrifugal coupling, which automatically releases the roller if the brush is blocked with dirt, or the automatic brush release, which prevents deformation of the brush strips as well as damage to the carpet in idle position, are proof of the clever and safe machine concept. Two sturdy hinges between the brush head and suction part, as well as the sliding plate made from high-quality plastic, are representative of our high quality claim. The handling is also comfortable: If required, the brush can be easily replaced without the need for any tools. And even the power cable can be replaced during servicing without any prior knowledge thanks to the quick-change system.
Features and benefits
Manual roller brush adjustmentThanks to the height adjustment, the roller brush can be adjusted to any carpet pile height.
Brush replacement without toolsRapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools.
Quick-change system for power cableTime- and cost-saving replacement of power cable without any prior knowledge.
Patented centrifugal coupling
- For a longer lifetime: the innovative patented centrifugal coupling protects the whole brush head from being overloaded, thereby avoiding high service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (cm)
|30
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|193 / 19,3
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|5,5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|340 x 310 x 1215
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
- filter foam: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Height-adjustable handle
- Protection class: II