G 180 Q Quick Connect trigger gun
The new G 180 Q spray gun with Quick Connect is 13 cm longer and is now even more convenient to use and more ergonomic when cleaning with Kärcher pressure washers.
Longer, more convenient and more ergonomic: 13 cm more makes all the difference on the new G 180 Q spray gun with Quick Connect, which makes high-pressure cleaning more comfortable than ever before. It is also an ideal alternative spray gun to use with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers that have a Quick Connect adapter without Full Control.
Features and benefits
Replacement spray gun for Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers (as of 2008) with Quick Connect (without Full Control)
- Easy replacement of spray gun.
Quick Connect
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Low pressure detergent application
- Simple application of detergent.
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Child safety lock
- Gun trigger is blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|551 x 43 x 188