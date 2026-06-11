Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

Ergonomic DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.

Thanks to its ergonomic design, the DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners fits perfectly comfortably in your hand when vacuuming. It is suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Material Plastic
Connection at the accessory end Cone
Connection to suction hose¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 60 x 60
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