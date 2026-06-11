Brush hard

Brush with hard bristles for cleaning industry facades and floor coverings and removing coarse dirt. Simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.

The brush with hard bristles allows deep yet gentle cleaning of industry facades, as well as floor coverings such as wood or stone in the outside area. It can be attached directly to high-pressure lances or for facade cleaning also to water-bearing telescopic lances from Kärcher. A 25° high-pressure nozzle, as well as a nozzle kit for using with pure water, are integrated in the brush. For optimal contact pressure the brush also has supporting bristles.

Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
  • The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
  • Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
  • Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
  • With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Colour green
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning patios with stone and wood surfaces
  • For cleaning concrete, brick, tin-plate or steel façade surfaces
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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