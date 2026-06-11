Brush medium

Optimally cleans facades, roller shutters and textile fabrics: the brush with medium-hard bristles for fast and simple attachment to telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.

Quick and direct connection to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher, the brush with medium-hard bristles is perfect for the efficient cleaning of facades, roller shutters and also textile fabrics. A 25° high-pressure nozzle is integrated for the high-pressure application, whereas applications with pure water are made possible with a corresponding nozzle kit. The brush also has supporting bristles for the correct contact pressure.

Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
  • The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
  • Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
  • Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
  • With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Colour red
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning façades with natural stone, plaster or wood surfaces
  • For cleaning roller shutters and blinds
  • For cleaning fabrics and membrane foils
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

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