Brush soft

For simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher: brush with soft bristles for deep cleaning of sensitive surfaces such as glass or solar systems.

Sensitive surfaces such as windows or solar systems require a correspondingly gentle cleaning method in order to rule out damage. The brush with soft and spliced bristles protects the sensitive glass and yet still cleans thoroughly - either with pure water or at high pressure. For this, it can be easily and quickly connected to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher. A nozzle kit for pure water or a 25° high-pressure nozzle guarantee both applications.

Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
  • The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
  • Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
  • Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
  • With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Colour blue
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning solar power installations, surfaces made of (Plexi) glass and conservatories
  • For cleaning sensitive façades with glass, PVC or painted surfaces
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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