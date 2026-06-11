Descaling cartridge

Fast and effective descaling for Kärcher steam cleaners. All you need to do is insert the cartridge, and you're done.

The descaling cartridge protects the technology inside the steam cleaner from limescale buildup to ensure a long service life for the device. The descaling cartridge is easy to use and change, and the used cartridge can then be disposed of with household waste.

Features and benefits
Protects the appliance technology from calcification
  • Supports the long-lasting performance of the steam cleaner.
Simple and quick cartridge replacement
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 56 x 56 x 163
Application areas
  • Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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