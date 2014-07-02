Dry flat pleated filter

Dry flat pleated filter made from cellulose fibre material with a green label. Suitable for vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt from dust classes L and M.

Suitable for all single motor NT Tact and Ap models from Kärcher and made from cellulose fibre material: The Dry flat pleated filter has an impressive dust separation degree of 99.9%, certifications for dust classes L and M and is ideal for safely vacuuming dry fine dust and coarse dirt. The Dry model has a green label in order to avoid confusion with other filters. If liquids are drawn in, the filter must be dried after use to maintain its suction power.

Features and benefits
Made from cellulose fibre material
  • Very cost-effective to maintain.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Dust class L / M
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 140 x 57 x 240
Videos
Application areas
  • For vacuuming dry dust and coarse dirt (green colour coding)
  • Certified for dust classes M and L
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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