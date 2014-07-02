Hard surface cleaner FR 30 Me

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.

FR 30 ME high-quality, hot water resistant surface cleaner with stainless steel casing with a working width of 300 mm, ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry. Features include double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and integrated suction hose connection for removing spray water. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1300 l/h, 85°C. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread M 18
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.2
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.