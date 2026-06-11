Inno Foam Set

High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.

Inno foam kit - the innovative high-pressure foam system for mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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