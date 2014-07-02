Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 20 m, max. 120 bar
The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
20 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Features and benefits
Very flexible PVC high-pressure hose
- Ultra lightweight and optimal handling.
- Pressure resistant up to 120 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
- Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|140
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Length (m)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.7