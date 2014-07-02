Suction brush

Rotatable suction brush (DN 35) with high-quality synthetic hair bristles. Dimensions of the brush attachment: 70 × 45 mm. 

Thanks to the rotatable suction brush in DN 35 from Kärcher, the inclination angle of the brush can be adapted to the surface to be cleaned. This means that the suction brush with high-quality synthetic hair bristles extends the possible applications of the vacuum cleaner and improves the vacuuming result. Perfect, e.g., for cleaning furniture, wall panelling made of wood or natural stone, as well as skirting boards, or also for cleaning fittings during the vehicle interior cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 70
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 115 x 50 x 70
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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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