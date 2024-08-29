WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush
Particularly versatile thanks to its clever combination: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines a foam jet, high-pressure flat spray nozzle and a soft brush in a single product.
Cleverly combined: The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines three important functions in a single product. Apply foam, loosen stubborn dirt with a high-pressure flat spray or work particularly thoroughly yet carefully with a soft brush – everything is possible without having to change the accessories even once. The required function is selected with a lever in the grip area of the brush. This means that the wash brush is particularly versatile, saves time, is comfortable and always guarantees perfect cleaning results – even on delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. The integrated detergent tank allows users to work for longer without refilling.
Features and benefits
3-in-1 product – combines three essential cleaning functions: Foam jet, high-pressure flat spray and wash brush
- A wide range of application options thanks to the combination of essential functions.
- Added convenience for thorough and efficient cleaning.
Quick and intuitive selection of the required function with a lever in the grip area of the brush
- Intuitive function selection.
- Efficient cleaning without having to change accessories.
Detergent tank integrated in the brush head
- Powerful foam removes even stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly.
- Enables users to work for longer without refilling. This saves time.
Wash brush with soft bristles, suitable for many different surfaces
- Gentle cleaning even of delicate surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|377 x 264 x 223
Videos
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Garage doors
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Conservatories
- Balcony claddings
- Windowsills
- Privacy screen elements