PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31, 2.5l
Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
Our PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 really lives up to its name and dissolves even the most stubborn oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin contamination seemingly without any effort. The highly concentrated, cost-saving high-pressure cleaning agent can be used in all temperature ranges – including the steam stage at 150 °C – and offers powerful cleaning action. As an ideal deep cleaner suitable for engine washing and parts cleaning in workshops or in agricultural holdings, it also impresses in other areas, for example in facade cleaning when removing dirt caused by emissions, bird droppings or insect residue, and can also be used for tank interior cleaning in the food industry. The PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 is silicone-free, rapidly separates oil and water in the oil separator and leaves behind a pleasantly fresh scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|2.5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|4
|pH value
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.1
Product
- Effective high-pressure detergent
- Dissolves even the most stubborn oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin contamination
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Phosphate-free
- Silicone-free
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Stable cleaning
- Barrel cleaning
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing
- Food tankers
- Façade cleaning