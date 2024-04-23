Interior car cleaning from A to Z: With our comprehensive and updated car interior cleaning kit, interior car cleaning is child's play and your car can become a completely clean comfort zone. From foot mats to dashboards, car seats, and upholstered surfaces, through to car boots: This accessory kit makes car interiors sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and crevices as well as delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden multi-purpose vacuum cleaners.