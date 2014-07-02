Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm, stainless steel

Suction tube made of high-quality stainless steel in DN 35 and 505 mm long for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

0.5 m long stainless steel suction tube (ID 35) for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Ideal for frequent wet vacuuming applications and for vacuuming corrosive components.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Material Stainless steel
Length (mm) 505
Colour silver
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 505 x 37 x 37
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lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
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1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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