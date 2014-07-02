Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 1l
Liquid detergent with quick dry formula for interim cleaning. Suitable for carpets, rugs, upholstery, car seats, etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|90 x 90 x 215
Product
- Quick-drying
- Cleans thoroughly
- Ideal for occasional use
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Car seats