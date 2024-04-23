The SensoTimer ST 6 Duo eco!ogic with two independent water outlets waters in a moisture-controlled manner and on demand. The two sensors included in the scope of supply, one per outlet, measure the soil moisture and transfer the value by radio to the SensoTimer. The moisture values can be set in 5 stages. If the selected value is not reached, the watering automatically starts at the next set time. The detachable control panel and the 5 operating buttons make the programming a piece of cake. Up to two watering times can be set per day (max. watering duration: 90 minutes). Thanks to the eco!ogic function, the watering can also be delayed by 1 to 7 days. Manual watering is possible at any time. At the touch of a button the watering programming can be interrupted for 24 hours. The SensoTimer ST 6 Duo eco!ogic waters on demand and is compatible with all known hook-and-loop systems. Tap adapter and prefilter are included in the scope of supply, the required three 9 V batteries are not (one for the control panel, one each for the sensors).