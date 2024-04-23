The SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic waters in a moisture-controlled manner and on demand. The sensor included in the scope of supply measures the soil moisture value and sends it by radio to the SensoTimer. The desired moisture value can be set in 5 stages. If the selected value is not reached, the watering automatically starts at the next set time. The detachable control panel and 5 operating buttons make the programming very simple. Up to two watering times can be set per day (max. watering duration: 90 minutes). Thanks to the eco!ogic function, the watering can also be delayed by 1 to 7 days. Manual watering is possible at any time. At the touch of a button the watering programming can be suspended for 24 hours. The SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic is compatible with all known hook-and-loop systems. Tap adapter and prefilter are included in the scope of supply, the required 9 V battery is not included.