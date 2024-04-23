SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic
The intelligent water timer SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic is based on the water demand of the plants and waters in a moisture-controlled manner with the help of a radio sensor.
The SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic waters in a moisture-controlled manner and on demand. The sensor included in the scope of supply measures the soil moisture value and sends it by radio to the SensoTimer. The desired moisture value can be set in 5 stages. If the selected value is not reached, the watering automatically starts at the next set time. The detachable control panel and 5 operating buttons make the programming very simple. Up to two watering times can be set per day (max. watering duration: 90 minutes). Thanks to the eco!ogic function, the watering can also be delayed by 1 to 7 days. Manual watering is possible at any time. At the touch of a button the watering programming can be suspended for 24 hours. The SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic is compatible with all known hook-and-loop systems. Tap adapter and prefilter are included in the scope of supply, the required 9 V battery is not included.
Features and benefits
Moisture controlled wateringEfficient, water-saving and need-based watering of plants.
Individual setting of watering frequencyNeed-based watering.
Automatic On/OffTargeted watering.
Removable display
- Convenient programming.
Button for switching off watering for 24 hours
- Deactivates watering for 24 hours.
Manual watering possible
- Short-term water removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|G3/4 + G1
|Max. pressure (bar)
|10
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|96 x 137 x 153
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist. Contains manomaterials.
Scope of supply
- Moisture sensor: 1 Piece(s)
- Batteries included in scope of supply: no
Equipment
- Programmable water outlet: 1 Piece(s)
- Batteries required
- Number of batteries: 2 x 9 V Block
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering