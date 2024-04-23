Premium universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop
Premium universal hose coupling made of metal. Comes with Aqua Stop and a robust hose clamp made of corrosion-free aluminium and soft plastic recessed grips. Compatible with all click systems.
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing made easy – with the high-quality Kärcher Premium Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Made of non-corrosive aluminium and recessed handles made of soft plastic for particularly convenient handling. The flexible plug system considerably facilitates the watering of small and large gardens and other areas. Because functioning tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis of every good watering system. The Premium Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available hook-and-loop systems.
Features and benefits
Soft plastic recessed grips
- For easy handling.
Hose clamp made of corrosion-free aluminium
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Aqua Stop
- Disconnecting without spraying
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″, 5/8″, 3/4″
|Colour
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|70 x 33 x 40
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment