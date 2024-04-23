The powerful, petrol-driven PGG 8/3 synchronous generator provides electricity where it is needed, since there is often no guarantee that a power source will be available on site. Whether for commercial use on construction sites, in agriculture or in a municipal environment: thanks to puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle, this self-sufficient power generator can be used anywhere and is easy to transport and manoeuvre on site. The generous 25 l tank enables long working periods of up to 7 hours (up to 5.5 hours at full power). The reliable 4-stroke petrol engine (EU STAGE V) ensures a constant output of 7 kW. With two earthed sockets (AC) and a red 400 V socket (three-phase current), the PGG 8/3 generator unit provides a wide range of connection options for additional machines. The automatic voltage regulator (AVR) also enables the use of sensitive electronic devices. Sophisticated safety technology ensures safe operation. Useful equipment details, such as overload and oil shortage protection, as well as a robust tubular steel frame, provide users and the machine with reliable protection against any risks or damage.