Electric generator PGG 8/3
Powerful PGG 8/3 synchronous generator with constant 7 kW output, 4-stroke petrol engine and 25 l tank. For independent power supply with AC and three-phase current.
The powerful, petrol-driven PGG 8/3 synchronous generator provides electricity where it is needed, since there is often no guarantee that a power source will be available on site. Whether for commercial use on construction sites, in agriculture or in a municipal environment: thanks to puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle, this self-sufficient power generator can be used anywhere and is easy to transport and manoeuvre on site. The generous 25 l tank enables long working periods of up to 7 hours (up to 5.5 hours at full power). The reliable 4-stroke petrol engine (EU STAGE V) ensures a constant output of 7 kW. With two earthed sockets (AC) and a red 400 V socket (three-phase current), the PGG 8/3 generator unit provides a wide range of connection options for additional machines. The automatic voltage regulator (AVR) also enables the use of sensitive electronic devices. Sophisticated safety technology ensures safe operation. Useful equipment details, such as overload and oil shortage protection, as well as a robust tubular steel frame, provide users and the machine with reliable protection against any risks or damage.
Features and benefits
Extraordinary ease of use
- High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels.
- Electro start function for the convenient and quick start of the petrol engine.
Ultimate reliability and safety
- With overload and oil shortage protection as well as tubular steel frame for maximum safety.
- With automatic voltage regulator (AVR) for the operation of sensitive electronic devices.
Reliable and powerful
- Synchronous generator with 400 V rating at 7 kW continuous output or 230 V rating at 2 kW continuous output.
- Powerful petrol engine for applications of min. 5.5 hours per tank filling.
Operation of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
- Enables the use of high-pressure cleaners in areas without external power supply.
- Suitable for selected three-phase high-pressure cleaners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V)
|3 / 400
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Rated performance (kW)
|2
|Rated performance (three-phase current) (kW)
|7
|Power (kW)
|2,5
|Performance (three-phase current) (kW)
|max. 7,5
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Cubic capacity (cm³)
|440
|Engine rating (kW/hp)
|9 / 12,2
|Fuel consumption (l/h)
|4,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|25
|Runtime at 50% output (h)
|7
|Runtime at 100% output (h)
|5,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|99,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|89,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|743 x 713 x 670
Scope of supply
- Operating state display
- DC output (12 V)
- Protection class IP 23
- Low oil and overload protection
- Fuel gauge
- Single phase socket type F (Schuko)
- Three-phase socket CEE (16 A)
- Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
Videos
Application areas
- Independent power source for municipalities, e.g. for vacuum cleaners
- Independent power source in construction, e.g. for angle grinders
- Independent power source in agriculture, e.g. high-pressure cleaners