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    Sweepers

    The best season for sweeping is: All year round.Whether it is for petals in the spring, sand in the summer, leaves in the autumn or grit in the winter, the effective and ergonomic S 4 and S 6 sweepers from Kärcher get your home and garden looking clean and tidy in record time all year round.

    Advantages of Kärcher sweepers.

    Easy to use:

    Effortless sweeping, entirely without the need for force or exertion.

    Easy handling push sweeper
    Easy storage

    Easy to fold up:

    The convenient step surface makes it possible to set up the sweeper without having to bend over.

    Flexible and convenient:

    The push handles of the sweepers are height-adjustable and can be completely folded down if necessary.

    Flexible and comfortable push sweeper
    High cleaning quality push sweeper

    Outstanding cleaning performance: Thanks to the powerful roller brush, the side brushes and the large sweeping width, the sweepers effortlessly sweep areas of up to 3000 m² in just one hour.

    Edge cleaning puish sweeper

    Cleanliness down to the last detail: The long bristles on the side brushes of our manual sweepers ensure thorough cleaning, even on edges.

    Easy disposal push sweeper

    Easy removal: The waste containers in Kärcher sweepers can be removed very easily for emptying – grab, lift, done! No contact with the dirt.

    Stand-alone push sweeper

    Stand-alone: The waste containers can be removed easily and are designed so that they can stand on their own.

    S_4_Twin_storage_app_02_CI20.tif

    Simple and compact: All Kärcher sweepers can be stowed in a space-saving manner with little effort.

    Application videos

    S 6 Twin

    S 6

    S 4 Twin

    S 4

    Sweeping made easy.

    Sorry, dear physiotherapists, yoga teachers and manufacturers of heat plasters. Now sweeping will no longer cause back problems, and will even be fun. With our sweepers, cleaning the yard and pavement is made effortless. It is not only easier, but also five times faster than with a broom.

    Useful cap for side brushes

    Tool-free attachment of the side brushes so that the sweeper is set up and ready to use in an instant.

    Flexible adjustment of the side brush height

    Individually adjustable contact pressure for different types of dirt.

    Convenient step surface

    The sweeper can be completely folded down without you having to bend over – for space-saving storage.

    Continuously adjustable push handle

    Individual height adjustment makes sweeping gentle on your back.

    Accessories brush push sweeper

    Side brushes for wet waste

    The side brushes with brush configuration that is made up of standard bristles and bristles that are three times harder are ideal for loosening and sweeping up wet waste. We recommend that you use this, for example, to sweep up leaves that have become wet from the rain and are stuck to the ground. Side brushes are available for both the S 4 and S 4 Twin sweepers, while a larger pair is compatible with the S 6 and S 6 Twin.

    To the accessory finder