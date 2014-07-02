FJ 6 foam jet with extra powerful foam for effortless cleaning of all surfaces such as paintwork, glass or stone. Ideal for vehicles, conservatories, garden furniture, façades, steps, caravans, paths, walls, blinds, patios, driveways, etc. The container capacity is 0.6 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam jet, attach the foam jet to the trigger gun and apply the foam. The detergent dosage can be conveniently adjusted on the foam jet (yellow button). The jet level can be varied as required. Rinse the foam jet with clean water after use to prevent blockages caused by detergent residues. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7. Works brilliantly with the Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.