Pipe cleaning set for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes. Four backward firing jets move the hose smoothly through the pipe to effectively clear the blockage. 15 m flexible quality textile braided hose with extra short brass nozzle for easy movement in the pipe. With anti-kink sleeve and brass connector for durability. Suitable for use in the home and outdoors with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.