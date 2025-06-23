The WB 130 Car & Bike rotating wash brush from Kärcher is particularly suitable for cleaning cars and motorbikes thanks to its soft microfibre and delivers an impressive cleaning result with its transparent cover. The powerful rotation guarantees effective and thorough cleaning. The innovative and interchangeable Car & Bike attachment can be changed quickly, easily and without contact with dirt thanks to the release lever. Thanks to the clever hook-and-loop fastener, the cloth section of the two-part attachment can be removed after cleaning and washed in the machine at 60 °C. The rotating wash brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class pressure washers. If needed, detergent can also be used and applied with the brush connected to the pressure washer. The two interchangeable Universal and Home & Garden attachments, available separately, for the WB 130 rotating wash brush are suitable for all smooth surfaces and particularly suited to resistant surfaces.