Ultra foam cleaner RM 615, 1l
With extra foam booster for an even deeper clean. Thanks to the new active dirt remover, it effortlessly and quickly removes even oil and greasy dirt, as well as typical vehicle dirt and road dirt. Phosphate-free and gentle on materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Mobile homes