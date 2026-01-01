☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    | Kärcher

    Kärcher WaterPro RM 847 flocculating agent bottle with label detailing high concentration and water imagery.

    Part number: 6.295-630.0

    For the effective treatment of contaminated water from car and engine washes. Forms large and easily filtered flakes.
    Make an enquiry