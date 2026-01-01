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    Air blower AB 20 Ec | Kärcher

    Kärcher air blower with grey body, black grille, and control dial on top, featuring a handle and coiled power cord.

    Air blower

    AB 20 Ec

    Part number: 1.004-062.0

    • Efficient air blower for drying after wet cleaning, such as spray extraction cleaning
    • Low-wear EC motor, 3 power settings, 4 blowing angles: 0°, 20°, 45°, 90°
    • Stackable: Up to 3 machines can be stacked on top of each other
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