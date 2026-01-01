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    Accumulator replacement Li-Ion | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher battery pack with a rectangular shape and connector slots, viewed from an angle on a white background.

    Accumulator replacement Li-Ion

    Part number: 6.654-328.0

    Battery with Li-ion cells (7.2 V/2.5 Ah) for Kärcher's EB 30/1 electric broom.
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