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    Active Foam CP 940 | Kärcher

    Kärcher VehiclePro CP 940 active foam container with label showing a car wheel covered in foam.

    Active Foam CP 940

    Part number: 6.295-519.0

    Slightly alkaline active foam for a stable foam in self-service wash systems. The VDA-compliant active foam with a pleasant lemon scent is gentle on the paintwork thanks to its good rinsing properties.
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