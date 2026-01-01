☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Adapter 3 M22IG-TR22AG | Kärcher

    Brass connector with threaded end and black plastic grip, marked with number 3.

    Adapter 3 M22IG-TR22AG

    Part number: 4.111-031.0

    Adapter 3 to connect the old gun with the new spray lance and new servo regulator
    Make an enquiry