☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Adapter 5 TR22IG-M22AG | Kärcher

    Brass hexagonal connector with black plastic ring and threaded end, isolated on white background.

    Adapter 5 TR22IG-M22AG

    Part number: 4.111-033.0

    Adapter 5 to connect the new gun with the old spray lance and new servo regulator with the old spray lance
    Make an enquiry