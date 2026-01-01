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    Adapter 8 TR20IG-M18AG | Kärcher

    Brass connector with black plastic grip, featuring a threaded end and hexagonal opening, marked with the number 8.

    Adapter 8 TR20IG-M18AG

    Part number: 4.111-036.0

    Adapter 8 to connect the new spray lance with the old nozzle
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