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    Adapter complete TR22AG-3/8-NPT | Kärcher

    Metal adapter with hexagonal centre and threaded ends, isolated on white background.

    Adapter complete TR22AG-3/8-NPT

    Part number: 4.111-042.0

    Adapter for connecting high-pressure hoses with EASY!Lock and 3/8" US-style machine outlet.
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