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    Adapter Flexomate LVS 1/2 | Kärcher

    Grey plastic mounting clip with 'UP' embossed on its curved top, alongside a smaller detached plastic component, on a white background.

    Adapter Flexomate LVS 1/2

    Part number: 2.885-918.0

    The bracket for the FlexoMate cleaning trolley enables practical, safe and convenient storage of the LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner and means that the machine is always ready to hand.
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