Add-on kit flame guard HDS | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.644-475.0Light sensor for monitoring the burner flame. How the light sensor works: the fuel supply is shut off if the flame goes out.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com