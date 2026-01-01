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    Add-on kit flame guard HDS | Kärcher

    Kärcher accessory kit with black cable, mounting bracket, two white cable ties, and screws on a white background.

    Add-on kit flame guard HDS

    Part number: 2.644-475.0

    Light sensor for monitoring the burner flame. How the light sensor works: the fuel supply is shut off if the flame goes out.
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