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    Add-on kit rubber lip | Kärcher

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    Add-on kit rubber lip

    Part number: 2.642-910.0

    For smooth floors indoors. The squeegee increases the suction performance of the FRV 30 and minimises the amount of water remaining. This means the floor is dry in just a few minutes.
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