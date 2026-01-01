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    Additional handle for EASY!Lock spray lances | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher handle with a yellow nozzle, designed for attachment to cleaning equipment, shown on a white background.

    Additional handle for EASY!Lock spray lances

    Part number: 4.321-380.0

    Comfortable in every situation – the additional handle is easy to attach to the spray lance of our new EASY!Lock generation and makes work easier by allowing you to adjust your posture to suit the particular task.
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