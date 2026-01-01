Additional handle for EASY!Lock spray lances | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.321-380.0Comfortable in every situation – the additional handle is easy to attach to the spray lance of our new EASY!Lock generation and makes work easier by allowing you to adjust your posture to suit the particular task.
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 60 250
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com