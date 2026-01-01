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    Attachment kit automatic hose reel HDS C | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with mounting bracket, hose, and various metal and plastic components on a white background.

    Attachment kit automatic hose reel HDS C

    Part number: 2.110-012.0

    Complete automatic hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class. Simple installation and all unit functions are accessible. Offers maximum convenience when winding and unwinding the HP hose. Contains: Automatic hose reel, HP hose and all connection parts.
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