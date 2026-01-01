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    Attachment kit automatic hose reel HDS M/S | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black metal frame and yellow hose, featuring connectors and mounting bracket.

    Attachment kit automatic hose reel HDS M/S

    Part number: 2.110-011.0

    Automatic hose reel as a complete attachment kit that's easy to mount. Suitable for HDS medium and super class. For maximum convenience when winding and unwinding the high-pressure hose.
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